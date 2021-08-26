Coach welcomes back its Rogue Bag with star-studded campaign

Coach celebrates the legacy of the Rogue, as it announces the iconic bags return in a campaign for its upcoming autumn collection.

Featuring a host of celebrity Coach ambassadors and shot by legendary photographer Jeurgen Teller, the campaign takes place in famous locations around the world, including London Bridge and the Bund in Shanghai. Singer Jennifer Lopez and renowned model Kate Moss are pictured holding reimagined designs of the classic bag, with imagery also starring Kōki, Ma Zhe, Lu and Xiao Wen Ju.

The Rogue gained cult status after its first appearance on the Coach runway in 2016, with a simple and conventional design that made it one of the house’s most in-demand pieces. Its reintroduction comes as part of Coach’s Fall collection ‘Coach Forever, Season Two.’ The new design aims to be environmentally responsible, using organic and recycled materials with autumn inspired creatures embroidered into the bag.

Image: © 2021 Juergen Teller

The rerelease of the iconic design will be followed by prestigious recognition of the Rogue, seeing Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers receive the Accessories Council’s Hall of Fame award. Presented at the annual Design Excellence Awards, the Hall of Fame award is given to recognise when an item or brand has stood the test of time.

“The Rogue is perhaps my favourite bag that I’ve designed at Coach,” said Vevers, in a statement. “It has that combination of heritage, offbeat attitude and a sense of authentic American style that perfectly embodies my vision for the house. The Fall collection is inspired by the optimism of things crafted to last and naturally felt like the right moment to reintroduce the Rogue with a new story created with Juergen and our Coach Family.”

Marking the reintroduction of the bag, Coach will be launching a digital experience where customers can design and share their own versions of the Rogue. Shoppers will be able to use a virtual workshop that enables them to build a custom Rogue bag from scratch.