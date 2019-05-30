Coats launches Better Cotton Initiative certified thread

Coats, the world’s leading manufacturer of sewing thread and needlecraft brands, has launched two new 100 percent cotton products, Tre Cerchi Vero and Tre Cerchi Vero+.

The cottons, which can be used for garments from leather jackets to jeans, have been certified by Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) as being made from sustainable raw materials, and form part of Coats sustainability strategy.

In addition, Tre Cerchi Vero+ is Cradle to Cradle approved for its dyes and chemicals which are completely free of harmful substances, including pesticides.

Adrian Elliott, president of apparel and footwear at Coats, said: “As our customers strive to achieve their sustainability goals, we can support them by exploring innovative solutions and products which are independently verified as being made from sustainable raw materials.

“We are doing our part to contribute to an end product that the consumer can trust has been made as sustainably as possible and without compromising on quality and performance.”

In March this year, Coats published its first sustainability strategy, which launched seven sustainable targets in order to accelerate the company’s progress towards a more sustainable future.

Image: courtesy of Coats