Cobmex expands scholarship program at George Brown college

Cobmex Apparel Inc. has expanded its scholarship program with George Brown College’s School of Fashion, adding a third award to support students pursuing careers in uniform design.

The program, now in its second year, originally offered two awards: the Innovation in Uniform Design Scholarship and the Sustainability in Uniform Apparel Scholarship. A new award, the Excellence in Uniform Apparel Scholarship, will serve as the program’s top honor, recognizing a student who demonstrates both strong design ability and professional potential. Applicants for the new scholarship will be required to submit an essay outlining their ideas and vision.

The announcement was made on National Uniform Day, an initiative of the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD), which highlights the role of uniforms across industries worldwide.

“We see these scholarships as an investment in the future of our industry,” said Jon Edberg, President and COO of COBMEX. “The Excellence in Uniform Apparel Scholarship, in particular, is meant to recognize students who set themselves apart at the highest level.”

George Brown faculty also welcomed the initiative. Rosa Fracassa, Associate Dean of the School of Fashion and Jewellery, said the scholarships provide critical support for students while affirming their skills and potential.

Recipients of all three awards will be announced in spring 2026.

Founded in 1998, COBMEX specializes in uniform knitwear for corporate and public safety sectors.