Coco Capitán unveils charity T-shirt with e-bike brand Cowboy

Artist Coco Capitán has collaborated with Belgian e-bike brand Cowboy on a limited-edition T-shirt to raise money for Cool Earth, the non-profit organisation working to protect the rainforest and fight the climate crisis by supporting indigenous communities.

The 100 percent organic T-shirt, priced at 40 pounds, features one of Capitán’s prose in her signature handwritten style celebrating the positive impact the cycling community has on cities.

Commenting on the collaboration, Capitàn said in a statement: “I was already a fan of Cowboy’s bikes and mission, and I found this project to be a great opportunity to support a non-profit organisation dear to my heart, Cool Earth.

“Biking for me has always been a sort of activism, and I truly hope this collaboration sheds light on what is part of the solution for greener, more sustainable cities. Sometimes you just need a little electric push.”

Cowboy co-founder and chief executive Adrien Roose added: “It’s not enough for a city to be liveable, it should be living. For too long, the places where we live have lost a sense of human scale. And we’ve lost a connection with our surroundings and what makes a place tick. Cyclists and pedestrians; artists and creatives; we – at street level – are who make a city’s culture unique.

“When we ride, we bring this connection back to ourselves and the people and nature around us. It’s time for a rewilding of self and place. It was an honor for Cowboy to work with Coco Capitàn to articulate this idea into an art form riders everywhere could wear with pride.”

The limited-edition Cowboy x Coco Capitán T-Shirt is available through the e-bike’s website.