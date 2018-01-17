Coco de Mer collaborates with V&A for AW18

London - Luxury lingerie brand Coco de Mer has teamed up with the Victoria & Albert Museum in London to create a special collection for Autumn/Winter 2018.

Set to launch in September, the 32 piece collection includes bras, panties, bodysuits, nightwear as well as accessories inspired by four different items from the V&A’s collections. Divided into four different ranges, the collaborative collection aims to reflect V&A’s and Coco de Mer focus on luxury and opulent design.

“I have always loved the museum and as two British heritage brands with a passion for beauty we were very well matched,” commented Lucy Litwack, Chief Executive Officer at Coco de Mer in a statement. “We met and felt that we could develop a lingerie collection that would embody key elements from both of our brands – luxury, opulence and glamour.”

For example, an 18th century glass and gilt perfume bottle was the source of inspiration for the Golden Heron range, which features gold embroidery on blue silk satin, while a silk cushion cover with floral embroidery influenced the Botanical Beauty line. The leaf motif found in the collection’s Midnight Vine range was inspired by a mother of pearl inlay in V&A’s collection of Korean lacquerware and the red tones in the Signature line were inspired by a textile designed by William Morris in 1882.

“The V&A and Coco de Mer share a passion for high quality, exquisite design so we were delighted when they approached us about a line of luxury lingerie,” said Lauren Sizeland, head of Business Development and Licensing at the V&A. “From the final details and finishes of each item to the product names, we have collaborated with Coco de Mer to make sure that the collection blends the V&A brand handwriting with Coco de Mer’s aesthetics.”

Following the launch of the collection this September, Coco de Mar and the V&A will work together on another collection for SS19.

Photo: Coco de Mer