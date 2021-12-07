Coco de Mer launches collaboration with TV show Killing Eve

Luxury lingerie brand Coco de Mer has unveiled a collaboration with BBC America’s award-winning television series ‘Killing Eve’ to launch a limited-edition collection.

The deal was brokered by the TV show’s licensing agency IMG and features exclusive designs inspired by the “synonymous style and journeys within the cultural phenomenon that is Killing Eve”.

Killing Eve by Coco de Mer features five luxurious ranges, each influenced by one of the many fashionable cities forming the backdrop throughout the series: Berlin, Moscow, Paris, Vienna and London, and will include two spring/summer 2022 drops forming a 10-piece collection.

The Berlin and Moscow edits will launch in December 2021 for the holiday season, followed by Paris, Vienna and London for Valentine’s Day in February 2022.

Image: Coco de Mer; Killing Eve by Coco de Mer lingerie - Moscow

The collection aims to celebrate the “strength of women,” explains Coco de Mer, and features soft lace textures and opulent silks, with styles including a red silk kimono, daring emerald bodysuit and an eye-catching black and gold intertwined cut-out bra set.

The Berlin capsule aims to evoke the “sexy and subversive vibe” of the German city and includes a three-piece balcony bra, suspender belt and thong set with intricate gold embroidery over black tulle to form a botanical baroque motif. While the two-piece Moscow capsule features a red silk and lace slip and matching kimono.

Image: Coco de Mer; Killing Eve by Coco de Mer lingerie - Moscow

Commenting on the collaboration, Coco de Mer chief executive Lucy Litwack, said in a statement: “Not only does this partnership encapsulate the unapologetic female empowerment deeply ingrained in Killing Eve, it highlights the power a woman can feel when wearing Coco de Mer’s lingerie. It has been such a joy to bring to life the iconic award-winning series and we hope the collection inspires all women to feel their best, strongest self.”

Sally Woodward Gentle, Killing Eve executive producer and Sid Gentle Films chief executive, added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the brilliant Coco de Mer. A sensuous, beautiful brand by women for women and born in London. Coco de Mer are an inventive, witty and gorgeously provocative label which feel like a perfect fit for Killing Eve.”

The Killing Eve by Coco de Mer collection will be available exclusively at Coco de Mer and Net-a-Porter, with prices starting from 115 pounds for a thong to 595 pounds for a kimono.