Coco Rocha to launch fashion brand with Xcel Brands

Media and consumer products company Xcel Brands, which specialises in building influencer-driven brands through social commerce and livestreaming, has announced a strategic partnership with Canadian model Coco Rocha.

In a short statement, Xcel Brands said they will work with Rocha, who has more than two decades of experience in the fashion industry having graced more than 100 magazine covers and walked catwalks for Chanel, Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Prada and Marc Jacobs, to develop a “bold, thoughtfully crafted fashion brand designed for women who lead with both strength and style”.

Coco Rocha’s collection aims to speak to women “seeking pieces that feel as powerful and dynamic as their daily lives,” added Xcel Brands, and “deliver runway-inspired elegance with everyday practicality”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rocha, said in a statement: “What excites me about partnering with Xcel is the opportunity to finally channel all of those unbelievable lived experiences into something of my own.

“This isn’t about chasing trends or putting my name on a label - it’s about designing elevated essentials that reflect the life I live now as a mother, businesswoman, and creative.”

Robert W. D’Loren, chairman and chief executive of Xcel Brands, added: “Coco Rocha is one of the most influential fashion figures of our time. Her perspective, creativity, and commitment to authenticity make her the perfect partner for our next brand launch. We are thrilled to work alongside her in building something empowering and extraordinary.”

Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. It owns Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands TowerHill by Christie Brinkley, LB70 by Lloyd Boston, Trust. Respect. Love. by Cesar Millan, and GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford. It also holds non-controlling interests or long-term license agreements in the Isaac Mizrahi brand, Orme Live and Jenny Martinez Live brands.