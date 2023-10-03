Code 41 Talent: Andalusia Fashion Week competition announces winners

Andalusia Fashion Week in Spain has announced the winners of its competitions for emerging fashion talent. Carol Vargas has won the main design competition organised by the event, entitled ‘Code 41 Talent’. Emerging fashion brand Smô Menswear took home the ‘Lexus prize’.

As a reward for winning the Code 41 Talent competition at Andalusia Fashion Week SS24, young designer Vargas will be invited to participate in fashion fair Momad in Madrid where she will have the opportunity to present her designs to buyers and other industry professionals.

Furthermore, Andalusia Fashion Week, the event also known as Code 41, is offering Smô Menswear, winner of the Code 41 Lexus prize, the opportunity to return to the Andalusian runway as a professional designer.

On October 2, nine finalists of the Code 41 Talent Competition 2023 presented their collections on the catwalk in Seville, Spain. The young designers had been selected from a total number of 50 candidates from all over Spain.

Carol Vargas and Smô Menswear competed on the Code 41 Talent 2023 runway against: Aaura Maria, Lia Saüch, Never[a], Noelia Velasco, Alvaro Vilares, Ambar Hernández, and Mariaan Cotton.