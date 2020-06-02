Code8 names first-ever brand ambassador

London-born, independent luxury beauty brand Code8 has named fashion designer Alexa Chung as its first-ever brand ambassador as it looks to showcase its #BeautyWithoutLimits mantra.

Chung was chosen by brand founders as she was the “perfect personification” of the Code8 make-up line, which was created to offer women an “uncomplicated, multifunctional, smartly edited” collection so that they could develop their own individual beauty 'code'.

Code8 co-founders, Sophia Chikovani and Nadine Ayache explained in a statement: "Alexa is the perfect personification of the Code8 mantra #beautywithoutlimits. We share a belief that makeup should be effortless, uncomplicated and multi-functional, leaving women more time to make the most of their busy lives. This is the reason we created the Code8 range and we are delighted to welcome her to our Code8 family."

Created around the principle of universally flattering colour edits for all skin colours and undertones, Code8 products offers buildable effects from the most natural to the most dramatic of looks across lips, eyes and face, as well as the creation of bespoke lipsticks using their Colour ID Lab.

To kick off the partnership, Code8 has launched a new ‘Beauty Decoded’ campaign that focuses on showcasing the “singular and uncomplicated messaging” of the brand through high energy “on the go” feel snapshots of Chung’s personalities, each telling an instant 'in the moment' story of Code8.

Commenting on her new role, Chung added: "Makeup for me is about accentuating and enhancing your features rather than masking or reinventing them and that's why I love the campaign imagery so much. It's serious makeup for people who don't take makeup too seriously.

“As much as I enjoy putting on a cat-eye or a bold lip, for the most part my approach to beauty is simple and devoid of products that seem intimidating to use and I think that's mirrored in the ethos of Code8. I am delighted to be partnering with Code8 whose straightforward approach to beauty is so aligned with my own.”

Image: courtesy of Code8