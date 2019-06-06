Cole Haan launches gender neutral sneaker

Cole Haan announced its first gender-neutral style. Called Generation ZERØGRAND, the sneaker aims to empower a younger consumer base to "stand up, step out, and leave their unique mark on the world," according to a company press release.

"More than just an extraordinary silhouette, Generation ZERØGRAND marks a pivotal moment in Cole Haan's trajectory as a brand," said Cole Haan's CMO and and GM of Business Development, David Maddocks.

Generation ZERØGRAND is designed with Cole Haan's proprietary Grand innovation cushioning as well as the brand's Stitchlite™ material to optimize airflow and comfort. Additionally, the style's simple design allows a versatile appeal.

"We worked with young, urban professionals to identify the kind of shoe they want for everyday versatility and mobility as they go about their always-on lifestyles," Maddocks continued. "They identified near weightlessness, outstanding cushioning, style versatility and the modernization of classic lines and craft—we delivered in spades. The Generation ZERØGRAND is a dress shoe, a sneaker and a casual shoe all at once."

Photo: Cole Haan