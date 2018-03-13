Cole Haan launches in Harrods

- Danielle Wightman-Stone |
American footwear and lifestyle brand Cole Haan has launched its menswear shoes in UK luxury department store Harrods as the brand continues to extend its reach, following successful launches in both Liberty and Selfridges in 2017.
Opening in Harrods Men’s Shoe Salon, Cole Haan will be offering its contemporary men’s footwear styles for spring/summer 2018, including new styles such as the GrandPro with Stitchlite Runner in navy and grey, which weighs less than a third of the average leather court shoe, and the ZeroGrand with Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford in ironstone, black and navy.
The concession has been designed to showcase Cole Haan’s contemporary values and features panelled surfaces in gunmetal blue and fittings wrapped in charcoal grey leather to provide a sophisticated retail backdrop for the brand.
Prices for the collection range from 104 pounds for the GrandPro Tennis to 240 pounds for the 2.ZeroGrand Wingtip Oxford.
