Cole Haan teams up with Rodarte for exclusive collaboration

American lifestyle brand and retailer Cole Haan is teaming up with Rodarte for its latest collaboration. In this collaboration, Laura and Kate Mulleavy—the sister duo behind the whimsical high fashion brand—have put their signature touch on shoes and handbags in Cole Haan’s Grand Ambition collection.

“The ethos of Cole Haan speaks to everything that we do. When you’re designing it’s always about innovating and trying to think outside of the box to create something new and create a dream that you take people into,” said Kate Mulleavy in a statement.

Rodarte and Cole Haan have come together to create a limited-edition capsule collection based on their shared desire to continuous innovation.

The first collection of the collaboration, which ranges from 190 USD to 240 USD for footwear and 248 USD to 398 USD for handbags, is available now on Cole Haan’s website and in the U.S. and select international Cole Haan retail locations. With pieces including pumps, ankle boots, slip-on sneakers, satchels, and more, in pops of red and pink along with white and black, each style features romantic details characteristic of Rodarte’s aesthetic. Additional styles will be launching in November.

“We wanted to collaborate with Cole Haan because they are such an innovative company that really values the same things we do in terms of design and pushing the boundaries of what is expected in the landscape of fashion. We were really impressed by the level of innovation that Cole Haan infuses into their product in order to deliver unparalleled comfort,” Laura Mulleavy mentioned in the announcement.

