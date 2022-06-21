Cole Haan unveils shoe collaboration featuring Keith Haring's artwork

American performance lifestyle brand and retailer Cole Haan has unveiled a new collection of shoes featuring some of Keith Haring’s most iconic works of art.

The four-piece Cole Haan x Keith Haring collection pays homage to the pop artist’s life and legacy and includes the brand’s best-selling ØriginalGrand and GrandPrø Rally styles featuring Haring’s most memorable work, the snake and the radiant baby.

David Maddocks, brand president at Cole Haan, said in a statement: “Keith Haring was an incredible trailblazer who used his work and creativity as a platform for social activism through his powerful, convention-breaking art.

“Keith Haring’s legacy of working for what he believed in is not only intrinsic to our mission here at Cole Haan but has also empowered generations of his fans to follow suit in their own endeavours. We are honoured to help further his mission of using art to enact positive change through this collaboration.”

Image: Cole Haan x Keith Haring

Commenting on the collection, Gil Vazquez, executive director of the Keith Haring Studio, added: "We really love the designs that Cole Haan developed for this footwear collection. The artworks really pop on the iconic shoe styles in a way that makes them instant classics, and a great vehicle to help spread Keith's empowering, positive message."

The Cole Haan x Keith Haring collection was designed for both men and women and is available at ColeHaan.com, in its US retail locations and in select International Cole Haan stores from June 21. Prices range from 100 to 180 US dollars.

