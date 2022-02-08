Cole Sprouse stars in Versace eyewear campaign

To launch its exclusive men’s capsule, Versace has enlisted actor and photographer Cole Sprouse as the head of its campaign.

Photographed by Steven Klein through a hand-held camera, the star is seen sporting three new Versace sunglasses in both imagery and videos that set out to capture Sprouse’s movement and charisma.

Describing Sprouse as the embodiment of Versace spirit, the brand depict the Riverdale actor as the “epitome of eloquent, expressive masculinity”, in a release, noting on his ability to interpret captivating characters. It is these characteristics that the label said it looked to portray in the shoot, through the visualisation of the actor’s engagement with his audience and ability to express both irony and wisdom.

Two avaitor shapes glasses and one contemporary rounded model are included in the campaign, each displaying Versace’s signature Greek Key and brand logo on the temple of the styles. A simple gold colour palette is used throughout the frames of each design, while two of the looks come complete with an embossed Medusa almost used as a centrepiece.