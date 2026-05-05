Collector-led global horology platform launching in Abu Dhabi

A new global platform for horology called The Escapement is being launched “for collectors, by collectors,” with the inaugural event in November positioning Abu Dhabi as “a new global capital for collectable watch culture”.

Taking place from November 20 to 22 in Abu Dhabi, The Escapement is moving beyond the traditional trade show format to create a cultural destination for watch enthusiasts, by bringing together collectors, watchmakers, and founders for a three-day programme of conversations, masterclasses, cultural performances, global music performances and exclusive unveilings.

Conceived by horology enthusiasts, including co-founder Anish Bhatt, The Escapement will introduce a new format that prioritises storytelling, craft and shared experience over transactional product launches, positioning watchmaking “as a living culture” that intersects with art, design, and music.

The venue location will be unveiled in June, but organisers have already signed up high-profile watch brands including Louis Vuitton, Chopard, Greubel Forsey, Rexhep Rexhepi, Biver and Romain Gauthier.

Commenting on the launch, Bhatt said: "Collectors have always been the people who give horology its meaning, yet the formats through which watches are presented rarely reflect how collectors actually engage with them.

“The Escapement was created to change that, to build a platform from the collector's perspective, where watches are understood not just as objects, but as stories, craft and culture."

The Escapement campaign Credits: The Escapement

The event's programming centres on the collector's experience, inviting guests to connect with watchmakers and industry leaders through small-group discussions, curated showcases, and hands-on masterclasses, to explore the technical, philosophical and creative decisions behind modern watchmaking.

The event also promises global-first unveilings with Abu Dhabi-exclusive timepieces, alongside a “day-to-night format” with live performances and creative programming.

On signing up for the inaugural event, Michel Nydegger, chief executive of Swiss watch manufacturer Greubel Forsey, said: "Greubel Forsey has always been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of watchmaking while remaining deeply connected to the collecting community. The Escapement offers a setting where that relationship can flourish: where we can share our ideas and our passion with the people who care about them most."