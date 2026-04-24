Collen Allen and Ponte among finalists of LVMH Prize 2026

The finalists for the 13th edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers have been announced. Among the selected designers is Belgian designer Julie Kegels. Kegels launched her fashion label in 2024, shortly after graduating from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp.

The LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers awards the main winner a sum of 400,000 euros, supplemented by a year of mentorship within the LVMH network. Both the Karl Lagerfeld Prize and the Savoir-Faire Prize include a cash prize of 200,000 euros and a tailored mentorship programme. Additionally, three recent fashion graduates will be given the opportunity to gain one year of work experience in one of the group's design studios.

The finalists are;

Colleen Allen by Collen Allen (US)

De Pino by Gabriel Figueiredo (France)

Institution by Galib Gassanoff (Georgia)

Julie Kegels by Julie Kegels (Belgium)

Lll by Zane Li (China)

Petra Fagerström by Petra Fagerström (Sweden)

Ponte by Harry Pontefract (UK)

The Vxlley by Daniel del Valle Fernandez (Spain)

Yoshita 1967 by Anil Padia (Kenya)