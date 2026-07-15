Collinda Strada supports ban on horse-drawn carriages in New York

Independent, New York-based fashion label Collinda Strada has teamed up with animal rights group PETA to launch a limited-edition shirt calling for an end to horse-drawn carriages in New York City.

Proceeds from the T-shirt sales will be donated to The Coalition for Responsible Carriage Horse Retirement, a coalition of horse rescuers, advocates, and sanctuaries committed to ensuring safe and reputable homes for every horse used by the New York City carriage industry following the passage of a ban.

The short-sleeved white T-shirt features a graphic with a red X over a horse-drawn carriage, along with the phrase, “Horses Aren’t Taxis”.

PETA has been campaigning against horse carriages since 1980, stating that the industry forces horses to toil in all weather extremes, while also dodging traffic, inhaling exhaust fumes, and pounding hard pavement all day long, which it claims leads to respiratory ailments and debilitating leg problems.

The new charity T-shirt also follows an incident in June when Deniz, a 16-year-old horse, collapsed and died while being forced to pull a carriage in Central Park. Just days later, a carriage crash caused the death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan.

Hillary Taymour, creative director and founder of Collina Strada, said in a statement: “These horses suffer in the shadows of our city’s most beautiful landmarks, and this shirt gives everyone a way to speak up for them.

“We’re partnering with PETA to urge the City Council to pass Romanch’s Law immediately, before any more horses or humans are injured or killed.”

The Collina Strada x PETA T-shirt is available at CollinaStrada.com priced at 120 US dollars.