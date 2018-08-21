Coloko launching for spring/summer 2019

New bright and colourful footwear brand Coloko has announced it is launching for spring/summer 2019 to offer young women and men sustainable, fun flip flops, sandals and pumps.

Designed in the UK, Coloko is aiming to offer diverse styles that are 100 percent recyclable, vegan-friendly and are competitively priced in “trend led” colours and prints with the aim of “injecting a splash of colour into everyday life”.

Taking inspiration from the current ‘urban jungle’ trend, which sees city dwellers filling their homes with plants and flowers, each style of the debut Coloko collection has been named after tropical flowers and plants such as hibiscus, amaryllis and palm.

The summer footwear range has been designed to ensure natural movement and maximum wearability, with Coloko’s flip flops made across two different foot beds, and their flexible and durable materials chosen to enhance comfort and fit, said the brand in a press release.

Coloko is the creation of G.H.Warner Footwear, who have over 40 years experience within the footwear industry. It’s other brands include Ruby Shoo, Pullman, Mercury Sports and Jocee and Gee, and they are UK distributors for the Brazilian group, Grendene, which includes Ipanema, Rider and Grendha brands.

Images: courtesy of Coloko