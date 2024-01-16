Community Clothing launches plastic-free sportswear

Community Clothing, the apparel brand and social enterprise founded by Patrick Grant, has launched a line of high-performance and durable athletic clothing that is 100 percent plastic-free, organic, natural and biodegradable.

The new 13-piece ‘Organic Athletic’ collection is made exclusively using plant-based textile technology, stepping away from the majority of modern sportswear made from non-biodegradable oil-based synthetic plastic materials, principally polyester, nylon, polyurethane and elastane.

Community Clothing ‘Organic Athletic’ collection Credits: Community Clothing

The collection for men and women has been designed to be suitable for a variety of sports and training activities and includes vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts and three styles of shorts, available in sizes XS to 4XL for men, and UK sizes 6-20 for women.

Commenting on the launch, Patrick Grant, founder of Community Clothing, said in a statement: “Community Clothing Organic Athletic represents the most radical change in sportswear in two generations. Moving away from oil-based sports clothes to 100 percent natural and biodegradable means now you can exercise and play sport and not harm the planet in the process.”

The launch collection is available in black, white, orange and yellow and is priced from 29 to 70 pounds exclusively via the brand’s website.

The sportswear launch follows the brand’s expansion into trainers and underwear last year.

Community Clothing ‘Organic Athletic’ collection Credits: Community Clothing

Community Clothing ‘Organic Athletic’ collection Credits: Community Clothing