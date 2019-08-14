Condé Nast announces new global leadership team, Anna Wintour takes on additional role

Anna Wintour is taking on an additional role at Vogue: global content advisor. The news comes as Condé Nast, the global media company home to brands including Vogue, GQ, Glamour, and Vanity Fair, announces a new global leadership team designed to “accelerate the company’s evolution into a 21st century media company”.

Wintour will continue in her current role at Vogue, and will add global content advisor and oversight of Vogue International to her list of responsibilities. The expanded role will see Wintour “advise the executive leadership team on global content opportunities and act as a resource to editors-in-chief and editorial talent worldwide,” according to a statement shared by Condé Nast.

The new leadership team will also see president of Condé Nast Entertainment, Oren Katzeff, expanding the company’s digital video, film and television operations as the company continues to increase its focus on video content. It currently generates an eye-watering 1.1 billion video views per month.

Additionally, editor-in-chief of The New Yorker, David Remnick, will continue to report directly to global CEO Roger Lynch in the team.

The news comes following the April announcement by Condé Nast that Lynch had been appointed as global CEO , a newly created role that aims to streamline operations between Condé Nast US and Condé Nast International following their merger in 2018.

“One of my top priorities has been to define our organizational structure so that we can take full advantage of our unique growth opportunities and exceptional content around the world,” Lynch said in a statement. “I’m confident that our new global structure will better enable us to collaborate across teams and markets and, ultimately, deliver unparalleled experiences for our consumers and clients.

“We’re bringing added focus to our direct-to-consumer efforts and will build a new consumer marketing function that will be charged with developing best-in-class subscription and membership capabilities, and maintaining the authenticity of our iconic global brands.

“And by transforming our sales organization into a unified global team, Condé Nast will be better positioned to serve the holistic needs of our clients around the world and make it easier for them to do business with us.”