Condé Nast names Roger Lynch as global CEO

Magazine publisher Condé Nast announced this week that former president and CEO of Pandora Radio , Roger Lynch, would be stepping into the role of global CEO, effective April 22.

The global CEO position has been newly created as a means to streamline operations between Condé Nast US and Condé Nast international. In his role, Lynch will lead global integration initiatives.

Condé Nast had shared five months ago that its CEO of U.S. operations, Bob Sauerberg, would step down from the role he had held for three years. With its new appointment of Lynch, Sauerberg will officially exit the organization. He had worked with Condé Nast for 18 years.

Additionally, Jonathan Newhouse will relinquish his position as CEO of Condé Nast International and move into the role of chairman of the board of directors. He had temporarily acted as CEO of international operations following the news of Sauerberg's departure.

“After conducting a thorough search for an executive to run the combined Condé Nast US and Condé Nast International, we believe Roger is the right person to lead Condé Nast during our new phase of global integration, growth and transformation,” Newhouse said in a statement.