Condé Nast College celebrates 10th anniversary, presents MA student exhibition at LFW

The Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design in London celebrated its 10th anniversary during the most recent edition of London Fashion Week with an exhibition showcasing the final work of its master students.

The UK-based institution hosted a three-day event that coincided with LFW SS24 at its new location at Bedford Square in London. The graduating master students were joined by a number of the College's alumni who now work in the industry at big fashion companies such as the Condé Nast brands.

Ana García-Siñeriz Alonso, the Condé Nast College director for the schools in London and Madrid said in a statement: “I have always been surprised by the high quality [of the student creations].”

”The students are remarkable, I think they’re very talented when they come to the College, but when they leave they are talented and skilled,” she continued. “They show professional standards in their work and are ready to contribute to any brand in the luxury fashion sector.”

In April , Condé Nast College was acquired by specialist education company BrandEd. BrandEd also owns the School of The New York Times, Sotheby's Institute of Art And the City Football Leadership Institute.

Apart from its locations in London and Madrid, Condé Nast College has a third location in Mexico which was established in partnership with the Anáhuac University Network, based in Mexico city. Its second partner is The Learning Club which belongs to St. Francis University in Pennsylvania, US.

A number of industry figures attended the event as well as artists and a broader fashion crowd. Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch and BrandEd CEO Michael Chung were present at the exhibition.

On the artist end, up-and-coming UK music artist Cherise and art director and Oscar winner Tim Yip paid the event a visit and talked to some of the graduating master students.