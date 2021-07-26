Condé Nast College collaborates with online learning platform FutureLearn

Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in London is collaborating with online learning platform, FutureLearn, to launch affordable courses for beginners.

FutureLearn will offer five short courses as part of the platform’s new ExpertTrack offering. Under the banner of The Future of Fashion & Media, students will be able to study five different courses: Fashion Futures, Ethics & Diversity in Fashion, Sustainable Luxury, Digital Fashion Media and The Business of Beauty.

Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design CEO, Nick Isles, says: “Being able to take advantage of FutureLearn’s global reach of more than fifteen million learners is a great way to raise the College’s profile with a genuinely international audience. People have busy lives and the attraction of being able to study with us at any time of day or night to suit the student is obviously very significant.”

The courses will enable students to gain insights into the fashion and media industries and to discover how different brands innovate to meet future consumer demands. The courses are designed and curated by Lisa Mann, Director of Postgraduate and Professional Programmes at Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design. “These courses introduce a range of subjects that will help people to understand how the fashion and media industries work, and the big challenges they face in terms of innovation and sustainability. They’ll be extremely useful for anyone with aspirations to work in the fashion and media industries. If completed successfully they’ll receive a certificate which could also be really beneficial for their CV," says to Mann.

Students will work with different contributors and engage with content from Vogue, Glamour, Wired, Vogue Business and Tatler. Experienced academics, industry experts, and Condé Nast team members will share their insights.

Justin Cooke, Chief Content and Partnerships Officer at FutureLearn said: “At FutureLearn, we’re committed to transforming learning for a better future, and we’re delighted to build on this shared mission with Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design. In partnership with their world-class experts on fashion, we look forward to developing a broader portfolio of quality online learning experiences.”

Photo: Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design