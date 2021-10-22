Condé Nast College launches new two-year intensive BA

The Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design has launched its new two-year intensive BA (Hons) in Fashion Communication and Industry Practice.

The course covers the following areas: branding, business, and management, fashion campaign strategies and content creation, fashion magazines, media & journalism, fashion marketing and promotion, fashion styling, graphic & digital design, image-making and photography, film, and creative direction.

The students will be taught through theory and practice, as well as having interaction with industry professionals. The aim of the degree is to achieve a better understanding of the fashion and media industries. A student who completes this BA will receive their degree, a portfolio of their work and a CMI Level 5 Award in Management and Leadership.

The degree will commence in September 2022.