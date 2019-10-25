Condé Nast College named the best education website by W3 Awards

New York City-The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts has announced the winners of the 14th Annual W3 Awards. On October 1, Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design has been awarded a Gold winner in an education category for it’s newly launched mobile-first design website.

The W3 Awards celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, web marketing, video, mobile sites/apps & social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide. The W3 is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms.

“We were once again amazed by the high level of execution and creativity found in the entries we received this year. Our W3 winners continue to embody what the internet is all about as they once again raise the bar in web development and design. We are truly honoured to have the privilege to experience such a diverse and remarkable pool of work this year,” said Derek Howard, director of the AIVA.