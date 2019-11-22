Condé Nast pledges to eliminate non-recyclable plastics by 2025

Condé Nast, the media company behind the titles Vogue, Glamour, Vanity Fair and Allure, has announced its intention to eliminate the use of non-recyclable plastics by 2025, as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The publisher has also joined the UN Fashion Chater for Climate Action.

In addition to these commitments, Condé Nast also pledged to use its magazines, which combined reach more than one billion people around the world, to raise awareness about climate change and how important it is for the fashion industry to take action. The titles will promote the re-use of clothes, sustainable fashion, innovative materials and technologies.

“We have a responsibility to use the power of those brands to help raise awareness, define terms of change, and point to solutions to ensure our audiences and our industry are informed and engaged in taking climate action," said Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast, in a statement.

Wolfgang Blau, global Chief Operating Officer and President of Condé Nast International, added: “fashion has always reflected the big changes in society and been part of the cultural discourse. It is that timeliness that makes fashion so influential. Today, it is the duty of designers, textile manufacturers, fashion houses and fashion journalists to completely re-imagine, re-design and re-engineer how we make and consume fashion. As the world's number one fashion publisher, we commit to doing our very best in championing these positive efforts. We absolutely must reach the Paris climate goals.”

The company began phasing out non-recyclable plastic this year, and seeks to eliminate its use altogether for all its US publications next year. 2020 will also see Condé Nast unveiling a global sustainability plan which will include targets for greenhouse gas emissions.