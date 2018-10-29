Condé Nast to launch Vogue magazine in Hong Kong

Hong Kong is set to have its own Vogue magazine from Spring 2019, according to local publication South China Morning Post. “We are delighted to launch Vogue in Hong Kong. This magical city has long been a magnet for shoppers and a center of taste and luxury in the heart of Greater China”, Condé Nast’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Jonathan Newhouse, is quoted as saying. China and Taiwan already have their own versions of Vogue.

According the newspaper, Vogue Hong Kong will be bilingual (Chinese and English) and Time Out Hong Kong’s Desiree Au has been appointed its editor in chief. The magazine will published under a licensing agreement with Rubicon Media.