Condé Nast to launch Vogue Phillippines

Condé Nast has launched Vogue Philippines, the 29th edition of the global fashion magazine. The title will launch with English-language print, digital and social platforms in September 2022, and will be published under license agreement with MEGA Global Licensing. Inc.

“We’re thrilled to launch our 29th edition of Vogue in the Philippines, a country with a growing luxury fashion market and vibrant creative scene. The title will launch as a digital-first media brand with a monthly print edition, and will serve as an exciting addition to our global Vogue network,” said Markus Grindel, managing director of global brand licensing at Condé Nast.

Vogue’s already 28 editions collectively reach a global audience of more than 272 million. Vogue Phillippines will launch simultaneously in print and online, with its print content focused on long form reads and storytelling. Across all platforms, Vogue Philippines mission will be to marry the past with the future, street with couture, and the Philippines with the rest of the world, speaking to both a local and global audience.

Condé Nast has partnered with MEGA Global Licensing Inc., (MGLI) to launch Vogue Philippines. MGLI is a Filipino publishing company with over 30 years of prestige publishing experience. It owns NYLON Manila, while its sister company, One Mega Group, publishes local titles MEGA, Lifestyle Asia, Bluprint, Modern Parenting, and OneMega.com. MGLI is expanding its portfolio to include more international media brands.

“The Filipino talent has been ready to be received by the world for decades now and with certainty, I can say that the market, too, is finally ready. The two are meeting at the perfect juncture at the perfect time and the long wait is over. We are excited to announce the arrival of Vogue Philippines,” said Archie Carrasco, chairman and CEO of MEGA Global Licensing, Inc., in a statement.

Vogue is published in Australia, Brazil, China, Czech Republic and Slovakia, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico & Latin America, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scandinavia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the U.K., Ukraine, and the U.S.