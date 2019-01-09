Confirmed: Tommy Hilfiger to join Paris Fashion Week

The rumors were true: Tommy Hilfiger is taking its “see now, buy now” fashion show to Paris Fashion Week, where it will debut a Spring 2019 capsule designed in collaboration with American actress and singer Zendaya, who recently starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The show will be held on March 2, and all looks showcased on the runway will be immediately available for purchase at Tommy’s stores, ecommerce, wholesale partners and social media in over 70 countries.

It isn’t clear, however, whether the brand will continue to showcase its collections in Paris later on. Tommy Hilfiger is looking to make its “see now, buy now” a worldwide experience. Previous fashion shows were held in Shanghai, Milan, London, Los Angeles and New York. Paris is more likely to be a stop in their world tour than the final destination.

In addition, the brand aims to connect customers around the world by providing “innovative and immersive experiential content with live experiences accessible to both virtual audiences globally and those attending in person”, according to a statement.

Picture: TommyNow fashion show in Milan, courtesy of the brand