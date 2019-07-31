Consinee returns to New York

Consinee, China's largest spinner and exporter of cashmere yarn, returned to New York City again this summer to showcase their fashion capabilities. The company staged a fashion show at Cipriani Wall Street for the second year in a row. The event was attended by over 400 guests.

The 200-foot runway was U-Shaped, and set up underneath the 70-foot dome of the palatial venue. The collection produced by Consinee featured 88 ready-to-wear looks, including both menswear and womenswear pieces with every one knitted from Consinee's premium cashmere yarn designed by Steven Oo. The show's production team, with over a decade's experience of producing New York Fashion Week shows, drew from extensive past collaborations with various global fashion brands and spent months on the venue's overall elaborate design, and four full days setting up the classical, yet complicated marble background stage.

The show, entitled "Stitched in Time", the show featured constant color-changing lighting, and music that was both mysterious and classical. All of Consinee's different lines were represented in the show, including Consinee, Topline, and Icci. The goal for this runway show was to showcase the company's full range of production capabilities

"Even though the runway show only lasts for a few dozen minutes, we hope that hundreds of our industry friends from Europe and the United States can see that Chinese companies like Consinee devoted great efforts in pursuing excellence in every single stitch, every single line and every single product with decades of continuing hard work," said Consinee Group's chairman Boris Xue in a statement. "The show ‘Stitched in Time’ condenses all the efforts of every Consinee employee. And these efforts and our high-quality yarn are woven together, like a journey through time. I hope that our spirit of pursuing excellence and manufacturing high quality Chinese products will be as timeless and eternal as time."

Xue said that through such a large-scale presentation involving both the Chinese and American fashion industries, he hoped to present Consinee’s devotion and determination in continually pursing excellence and to show industry friends and clients from all over the world that Consinee’s high-end cashmere yarn products are bringing a variety of possibilities to the global fashion industry for sustainable win-win cooperation.

photos: courtesy of Consinee