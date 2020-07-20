Consumers crave sustainability amid COVID-19 pandemic

Consumer demand for environmentally sustainable practices has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey conducted by the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a new organization committed to setting a standard for sustainably grown cotton.

The Protocol verifies the progress of U.S. cotton through data collection, and in this tradition sought to develop an understanding of consumer attitudes towards sustainable production in clothing at this time.

The global survey determined that 54 percent of sustainability leaders at apparel and textile brands have seen an increase in demand for sustainability, while 43 percent of respondents believe that the pandemic has had a positive impact on investments in sustainability efforts. At the same time, 59 percent believe customers will continue to prioritize price when deciding whether or not to make a purchase.

“It’s clear that COVID-19 has caused economic challenges up and down the supply chain, but this survey shows that companies and their customers remain focused on sustainability,” Dr. Gary Adams, president of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, explained in a statement.

“As we enter recovery in many countries, systems like the Trust Protocol will be more important than ever so brands can have the data they need to show they are meeting their science-based targets,” said Dr. Adams.