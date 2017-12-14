Consumers praise Missguided's new, unretouched campaign

London - In an industry which tends to focus on unrealistic body standards, fashion retailers which take a stand against the constant portrayal of the slim, white young model in lieu of a more diverse and inclusive body type are often celebrated. Which is why consumers are now applauding Missguided new, unretouched fashion campaign.

The British fashion retailer previously caught the public's attention last month when it shared photographs of swimwear models unairbrushed as part of its new initiative. Now Missguided has decided to take things one step further by recruiting 9 models, social media influencers and body-positive activists to star in the new campaign "Make Your Mark." The campaign, which celebrates individuality, encourages people to celebrate their so-called flaws and also sees the retailer make a vow to never airbrush its models' imperfections again.

"As part of our new #keeponbeingyou movement we're on a mission to inspire babes the world over to love themselves, for themselves, to embrace your flaws and not to strive for what the world perceived as perfection," writes Missguided on its new campaign. "Because f*ck perfection, it doesn't exist. We are making a pledge to never retouch our models' perfect 'imperfection' out." The campaign is part of Missguided's wider initiative, entitled 'Keep on Being You' which encourages women to be themselves.

The new campaign, which stars model Emily Bador, model and body positivity activist Felicity Haywards as well as designer, artist, and model Jade Laurice has been praised by consumers around the globe.

This @Missguided campaign is E.V.E.R.Y.T.H.I.N.G!!! Size or appearance doesn’t define your beauty #MAKEYOURMARK pic.twitter.com/QPNOpE9KW1 — Thats Totally Fetch (@totallyfetch_sa) December 13, 2017

Absolutely fucking LOVE the @Missguided #MAKEYOURMARK campaign hats off to you — Rose Shaw (@roseshaw) December 12, 2017

Well done @Missguided on your #MakeYourMark campaign. You get my Christmas money this year. — Boun Natalie (@videonatty) December 14, 2017

About time clothing stores advertised the real imperfections on women’s body. This makes me so happy #makeyourmark https://t.co/OBrdXobEXY — Jemma Esposito (@JemmCasey) December 12, 2017

s/o to @Missguided for featuring models of all colors, shapes &sizes for their #makeyourmark campaign pic.twitter.com/svE21YZ06U — cathRyN (@cathrynrae) December 13, 2017

YES @missguided we are here for their #MAKEYOURMARK campaign celebrating women and championing #bodypositivity pic.twitter.com/uK0u8vKhn9 — The Other Box (@_TheOtherBox) December 13, 2017

I am ALL FOR this Missguided #MAKEYOURMARK campaign.



There’s a part of me that thinks the reality is - a lot of employers/prospective partners just don’t like this look, your face/body has to fit.

It shouldn’t - but it does - and that’s a shame - Its why this needs to work!! — Hollie. (@hollipopss) December 13, 2017

Photos: Missguided, Make Your Mark