Controversy ensues following Nordstrom's exit of Trump brand

As the world's eyes and ears continue to closely follow the stormy start of America's Trump administration, the President's daughter's brand, Ivanka Trump, is finding itself in equally hot water.

When Nordstrom this week confirmed it would not be re-ordering Ivanka Trump products, both the President and his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, weighed in on the decision.

President Trump tweeted his daughter had been treated unfairly, whereas his counselor went on the news and publicly endorsed the company by stating: “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you. I hate shopping and I’m going to get some myself today. This is just a wonderful line,” Conway added. “I own some of it. I fully — I’m going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

Ethical questions already had been raised by the president of the United States criticizing one of America's largest department stores over a business decision involving his own daughter. But Conway's comments sent off an even greater ethical firestorm and she is now facing at least one formal complaint from a watchdog group in Washington.

Employees can't use public office for private gain

According to America's federal ethics code: “An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives.”

The endorsement appears to violate a key ethics rule barring federal employees from using their public office to endorse products, noted the Washington Times.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that Conway had been “counseled on the subject” but did not say whether she would be disciplined.

The president has faced criticism from ethics experts and Democratic lawmakers who have warned that his public power could be misused to enrich him and his family.

