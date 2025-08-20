Converse launches limited-edition Bluey collection

American lifestyle brand Converse has collaborated with animated TV show Bluey, centred around the loveable, inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog, on a limited-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

The creative partnership with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio, who together produce Bluey, has transformed classic Converse styles to “reflect the colourful energy and emotional depth of the show”.

Converse x Bluey collection Credits: Converse

The Converse x Bluey collection aims to celebrate “the laughter, playfulness, and love that define Bluey’s world,” featuring Chuck Taylor All Star Hi with a canvas upper with mixed digital print techniques and core Chuck details, and an EVA Lift version with a discoverable Bluey Star detail on the lining in a hidden homage to the show’s sense of wonder.

The Chuck Taylor All Star 1V is also offered in multiple variations, including a playful homage to the ‘Keepy Uppy’ episode and a version with left and right shoes representing Bluey and Bingo, complete with fuzzy tail heelstays.

Converse x Bluey collection Credits: Converse

For the youngest fans of the show, the Chuck Taylor All Star Madison and 2V styles offer easy-on functionality and vibrant character-inspired colour blocking, including ear overlays and single-strap closures with printed details.

Alongside the footwear is an apparel capsule, including a graphic hoodie and two graphic T-shirts with screen-printed and rubber ink artwork, while A Go-To Backpack and Trucker Hat round out the collection.

Converse x Bluey collection Credits: Converse

Converse x Bluey collection Credits: Converse

Converse x Bluey collection Credits: Converse