Converse signs eyewear licensing deal with Marchon

American footwear and apparel brand Converse has signed an exclusive, long-term global licensing deal agreement with Marchon Eyewear, Inc., one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunwear.

As part of the partnership, Marchon will produce new sun and optical collections, which its states will take “cues from the brand’s legendary footwear, most notably the Chuck Taylor All Star and Pro Leather”.

The first collection will roll out globally beginning January 2021 and will feature eyewear styles that includes recognisable motifs and design elements such as the ‘All Star’ patch and ‘Star Chevron’ logo.

The eyewear assortment will have a “classic yet modern approach,” explained Marchon, and will target all genders, as well as both teens and adults from 12-35 year-old.

The debut collection will consist of 16 sunglasses and 43 optical styles, which it adds will retail at “compelling price points”.

Design features that customers can expect will be a “mix of classic and trend-right shapes with the brand’s unique colour palettes and design features that will be familiar to the avid Converse fan”.

Commenting on the licensing deal, Nicola Zotta, president and chief executive of Marchon Eyewear, said in a statement: “Marchon is thrilled to partner with Converse, an iconic brand that has a longstanding position in the footwear and apparel industry.

“We look forward to designing unique eyewear collections which will embody Converse’s style and authenticity, while also being a part of the brand’s growth and continued legacy.”

Jon Tappan, vice president/general manager of apparel and accessories for Converse, added: “As we work to strengthen the Converse accessories business, we know that Marchon’s expertise in the eyewear space will complement and enhance our efforts to create products that serve the needs of our consumer, while enabling their individual style.” The new Converse eyewear line will be sold globally in select sun and optical retailers, as well as online at eyeconic.com.

