Converse to create line of Chuck Taylors made from discarded denim

Like J.Crew , Taylor Stitch and Zappos , Converse is looking for a solution for unwanted jeans. It's answer? A line of Chuck Taylors made from upcycled denim.

The American footwear brand will introduce a new line called "Renew Denim" this August, made from worn denim. Converse told Fast Company that its end goal is to create millions of products in its Chuck Taylor All Star and Chuck 70 silhouettes using upcycled materials.

Converse will offer its Renew Denim sneakers in three shades, light medium and dark, costing 90 USD for a pair of hightops. As the items will be made from worn, recycled materials, each finished product will be slightly unique.

Alongside Renew Denim line, Converse will offer Renew lines for recycled canvas and recycled cotton.

"Converse Renew, emblematic of a new era of Converse design, takes on the challenge of product creation using post-consumer and post-industrial waste," reads a statement published on the website of Converse' parent company, Nike Inc."It blends a new approach to materials with inventive new methods of manufacturing, and with a singular aim: develop new and more sustainable ways of making Converse icons."

Converse expects to give new life to tons of waste through the Renew line.

Photo: Nike.com