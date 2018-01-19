Converse x Dr. Woo launch exclusive collection

London - “I wanted something clean and not obvious or expected of me,” said Dr. Woo of his collaboration with iconic footwear brand Converse.

Launching exclusively at Maxfield in Los Angeles on Friday, the collection sees the famous tattoo artist take the established aesthetics and recognisable form of Converse's Chuck 70 and rework them into one of a kind items.

Growing up the tattoo artist would always draw all over his Chucks and deconstruct them to make them something unique to him. His new collaborative collection with Converse tells the story of a spider and fly and features a minimalist look that lets the wearer apply their own interpretation to the meaning of the two. The Chuck 70 also bear Dr. Woo's signature logo, which acts as the focal point of the design.

The Converse x Dr. Woo Chuck 70 is available in black and white, and can be dressed up or down. A limited number of the Chuck 70 will be personally tattooed and signed by Dr. Woo himself during the exclusive launch at Maxfield. The rest of the collection is set to launch at Converse.com and selected retailers on January 20, retailing for 180 USD.

Photo: Courtesy of Converse and Dr. Woo