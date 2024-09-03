Coofandy and Ekouaer to make New York Fashion Week debut

Menswear brand Coofandy and women's sleepwear label Ekouaer will debut at New York Fashion Week to kickstart its global expansion.

The two brands will host a joint catwalk showcase at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 8, including 40 looks from Coofandy and 20 womenswear looks from Ekouaer. This will include looks designed by Italian graphic designer Isabella Cortese, who was previously with Moncler.

In a statement, Coofandy and Ekouaer also teased that a “top supermodel” will open the show.

Coofandy launched in 2015 with an Amazon storefront offering accessible menswear, including business shirts and suits, before expanding to include casual knitwear, tuxedos, and beachwear. The brand has reported that revenues have surged from 6 million US dollars in its first year to 200 million US dollars by 2023. This explosive growth is propelling its expansion across European markets, focusing on the business shirts and suits category.

Ekouaer campaign Credits: Ekouaer

Ekouaer also launched on Amazon in 2015 and, six years later, added its official website. By 2023, it boasted annual revenues of 265.8 million US dollars.

As of last year, both brands had seen annual revenue growth of at least 60 percent globally, and they are looking to explore opportunities beyond conventional e-commerce, including direct-to-consumer sales and brick-and-mortar to solidify their position in America and Europe.

Oliver Chen, founder of Coofandy and Ekouaer, said: "Amazon provides an excellent platform for brands like Coofandy and Ekouaer to connect with and serve a global audience. However, establishing strong brand identity and fostering loyalty presents ongoing challenges. Coming to New York Fashion Week jumpstarts our branding growth efforts and heralds a new chapter for both brands."