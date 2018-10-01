Cool Paris fashion show brings stars out in bumps

When Hollywood stars and some of the world's top models get together it's usually their fans who get the goosebumps.

But it was actresses Elle Fanning, Andie MacDowell, Eva Longoria and supermodels Winnie Harlow and Ming Xi who had the shivers from a chill breeze as they prepared to walk down a floating runway in the River Seine for Paris fashion week's biggest show.

Pros that they are, they put a brave face on it, smiling and waving to the huge crowd that watched the spectacle from the packed riverbanks and bridges.

No such worries for the boys, with "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau -- the dishy Dane who plays Jaime Lannister -- leading out the male side of the show in coats, polo necks and jumpers.

In the end though, the northerly wind dropped allowing the models to bask in perfect autumn sunshine.

All river traffic on the Seine was halted for 30 minutes to make sure they would be no waves to knock the stars off their 60-metre (200-foot) pontoon perch.

Just to make doubly sure that no-one ended up in the drink, it was sheltered by an enormous celebrity-laden barge.

The show organised by the cosmetics giant L'Oreal featured looks from 14 fashion week designers including Off White, Balmain, Elie Saab, Atlein, Giambattista Valli, Jacquemus, Miu Miu and Sonia Rykiel.

Other celebrity models included the British singer Cheryl, South Korean supermodel Soo-Joo Park, "anti-body shaming" activist Iskra Lawrence, Australian Duckie Thot and Dutch catwalk legend Doutzen Kroes.

The show was broadcast live in 30 countries, according to L'Oreal, who held a similar gigantic show on the Champs Elysees, the French capital's grandest boulevard, last year.(AFP)