Cooling fabrics to be worth 2.94 billion dollars by 2021

MarketsandMarkets, which carries out research on high growth niche opportunities and threats has revealed that the cooling fabrics market, which was valued at 1.80 billion dollars in 2016 is projected to reach 2.94 billion dollars by 2021, a 10.3 percent increase.

The report ‘Cooling Fabrics Market by Application (Sports Apparel, Protective Clothing, Lifestyle), Type (Synthetic, Natural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021’, states that the major reason for growth, is the increasing demand from sportswear and protective wearing market applications. In addition, innovations in the textile industry and demand for new garments to provide long lasting cooling effect are also expected to drive the cooling fabrics market in the coming years.

The synthetic segment of the cooling fabrics market is expected to grow at the highest rate by 2021, due to the materials durabilities and increasing demand from and usage in various end-use industries, as well as easy availability of raw materials used to make these fabrics.

Another area driving growth will be the sports apparel segment, which accounted for the largest share of the cooling fabrics market in 2016 and as sportswear continues to grow in popularity as leisurewear this is expected to continue to grow demand, said the report.

North America is projected to be the largest market for cooling fabrics by 2021, as it accounted for the largest share in 2016, followed by Europe.