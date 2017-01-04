Copenhagen Fashion Summit becomes an annual event

London - The Copenhagen Fashion Summit is set to become an annual event, with the fifth edition of the sustainable fashion summit taking place May 11 at the city’s concert hall.

The decision to host the event every year is said to have been occurred naturally, as the Summit evolved over the past years to become the leading forum to discuss sustainability in fashion and proven itself to be a safe and neutral space to launch new initiatives.

Since the first even was held in 2009, during COP15, the Copenhagen Fashion Summit has grown to become the largest gathering of fashion businesses, non-profit organisations, policy-makers and media discuss sustainability. As responsible fashion is currently considered one of the most important aspects within the fashion sector, the Summit is set to launch a new initiative - the Global Fashion Agenda.

This initiative is a year-around agenda supporting the forum which aims to bring together the entire fashion sector, governments, civil society and other initiatives to make a global commitment to positive change. The agenda will be led by a flagship event at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, and aims to transform the way the industry produces and consumes fashion for support the world beyond next season.

"It is a very exiting time for us; taking our initiatives to the next level! The goal is to take the Summit from being a great conference to being an actual Summit focusing on commitments from individual companies and on a much broader scale. The Summit must deliver tangible outcomes, guidelines and hands-on solutions that will create positive change,” says Eva Kruse, CEO & president of Global Fashion Agenda.

“The Global Fashion Agenda cannot do this alone, therefore we are forming a strong group of strategic partners behind us and will focus on convening the conveners to help streamline the great many initiatives out there. The Summit will first and foremost be a fashion event but also has the potential to make sustainability mainstream and provide the business case for the industry.”

In order to encourage the fashion industry to commit to a sustainable fashion future, Kruse has expanded her management team and appointed chief operating officer Caroline Chalmer, chief content officer Jonas Eder-Hansen and chief learning officer Johan Arnø-Kryger as part of her management team.

Photo: Courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Summit