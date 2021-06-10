Copenhagen Fashion Week announces line-up for SS22 show

Copenhagen Fashion Week (CFW) has announced a line-up of 38 brands and designers attending the upcoming physical show taking place from August 10 to 13.

The line-up includes a mix of big names and rising talents, including Ganni, Stine Goya, Holzweiler, Saks Potts, Marimekko, Han Kjøbenhavn, Helmstedt, Brøgger, Hope, Schnayderman’s, (di)vision, Berner Kühl and Nikolaj Storm Copenhagen.

CFW gears up for physical summer edition

It comes after organisers of CFW revealed last month the upcoming SS22 edition would take place as a physical event, along with trade fairs Revolver and CIFF.

Of the 38 shows, 30 are expected to showcase their collections physically. The digital shows and all physical show livestreams will be available via the CFW website.

“With the world opening up once more, finally we can gather again to celebrate the best of Nordic fashion,” said CFW CEO Cecilie Thorsmark in a release. “That is why we are so pleased to see such an incredibly strong lineup for the coming season, with an inspiring breadth of creativity on show.”

CFW also announced that the inaugural Talent Slot, which has been introduced to shine a spotlight on rising stars, has been awarded to A. Roege Hove, “whose contemporary exploration on knitwear and textile manipulation, imbued with a conscious approach to design, presented a clear indication of a future Nordic design dexterity to the official show committee”.

Like so many other fashion events in the past year, CFW was forced to host digital iterations in place of physical shows due to Covid restrictions over the past year.

In August 2020, following the first wave of the pandemic when rules in Europe had eased, CFW launched a hybrid physical-digital format mixing prerecorded videos with live events.

But in February, CFW was forced to go fully digital due to the worsened Covid situation in Europe.

“We want to take this opportunity to emphasise the importance of unity and collaboration; together we are stronger, and Copenhagen Fashion Week SS22 will hopefully portray that to our global audience,” Thorsmark said.