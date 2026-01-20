Copenhagen Fashion Week AW26 announces NEWTALENT Showroom and open applications

Copenhagen Fashion Week has released new details ahead of its AW26 edition, set to take place from 27 to 30 January, including a confirmed talk programme in partnership with Vogue Business, the CPHFW NEWTALENT showroom, and continued access to its official image bank.

The AW26 talk programme will return as a live, in-person series, featuring daily panel discussions with international industry leaders. Topics range from artificial intelligence and digital innovation to sustainability, identity and the evolving role of fashion media. As official media partner, Vogue Business will amplify the talks globally, with sessions later released as podcasts via Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Spotify channel.

Alongside the talks, Copenhagen Fashion Week will host the AW26 CPHFW NEWTALENT showroom at CIFF, showcasing emerging Nordic designers Anne Sofie Madsen, Bonnetje and Stem. The space will also feature One To Watch designers Sson, Studio Constance and Taus, as well as Annukka Havukumpu, represented by ALPHA. The showroom opens to industry professionals on 28 and 29 January, beginning with a breakfast event co-hosted by Pandora.

Applications for official events and talks remain open as Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to roll out updates in the lead-up to the January shows.