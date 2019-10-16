Copenhagen Fashion Week introduces venue deadline

To optimise Copenhagen Fashion Week’s official schedule, organisers have introduced a deadline for venues two months before the shows start, to “allow for better planning” and to create a “better experience for both brands and guests”.

In a statement, Copenhagen Fashion Week said that it “honours the role it plays in providing the best possible circumstances for all shows and presentations to reach their full potential. In order to optimise the flow between shows, Copenhagen Fashion Week is, therefore, introducing a venue deadline as one of multiple new initiatives.

“The deadline will be effective as of the AW20 edition of fashion week and will allow for better planning of the official schedule as well as aim for increased geographical proximity of shows and presentations.”

The venue deadline for the autumn/winter 2020 season has been set for November 25, and any brands not supplying their venue information by this date will mean that their show/presentation time will remain provisional, added organisers.

In addition, Copenhagen Fashion Week has announced that AW20 applications are now open, with brands being able to apply to present with a catwalk show or as a presentation, with brands exclusively selected by a selection of Scandinavian industry professionals. The application deadline is October 23.

Copenhagen Fashion Week, the largest fashion week in Scandinavia, will take place from January 28-31, 2020.

Image: courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week - Mark Kenly Domino Tan SS20