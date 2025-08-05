Copenhagen Fashion Week kicks off with a blend of sporty and delicate styles

Copenhagen Fashion Week has officially launched its spring/summer 2026 season, bringing a fresh wave of Scandinavian style to the European fashion scene. The first day showcased a dynamic interplay of aesthetics, where the delicate breezes of negligees and flowing fabrics met the strong gusts of sporty elegance. Brands like OpéraSport, Bonnetje, and Forza Collective led the charge, demonstrating how these two contrasting styles can be combined to generate new and exciting energy.

OpéraSport

OpéraSport SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Awa Malina Stelter and Stephanie Gundelach bring nightdresses to the pool. Between a water slide and blue-tiled flooring, the OpéraSport designers send models down the runway. Coral-like ruffled details, transparent, light and flowing fabrics in bright tones, such as baby blue and turquoise, create the image of a mermaid who has come ashore. Sporty looks, including an embroidered swimsuit, meet casual yet chic wardrobe staples.

Bonnetje

Bonnetje SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bonnetje recycles old suits and reassembles them into new forms. By reusing materials, the Copenhagen-based brand aims to make a statement against the throwaway culture. For its SS26 collection, "Breakable", it integrates negligees with ruffled details into this approach. The silky fabrics appear in various shapes and pieces with asymmetrical cuts. They are integrated into a modern office look with blazers, blouses and dresses of varying lengths.

Forza Collective

Forza Collective SS26 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Forza Collective more clearly highlights and juxtaposes the contrasts between flowing dresses and buttoned-up business wear. A long, shimmering white dress with spaghetti straps is followed by a dark, tightly tailored suit. Transparent dresses with subtle ruffled details and gathers meet shirt dresses with pleated skirts. Striking cutouts and more revealing pieces appear alongside a voluminous, high-necked trench coat. The tie, in its original form as a tied accessory, as well as an independent, short top, runs through the collection.

Copenhagen Fashion Week runs until August 8 and offers a diverse programme of fashion shows, presentations, events and talks. In the coming days, brands such as Han Kjøbenhavn, Henrik Vibskov, Baum und Pferdgarten, Marimekko and Rotate will be showcasing their SS26 collections.