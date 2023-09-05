Copenhagen Fashion Week sets dates for AW24 season

Weeks after wrapping up its jam-packed spring/summer 2024 season, Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has already set its dates for the autumn/winter 2024 period.

The Scandinavian organisation has scheduled its upcoming event to take place between January 29 and February 2, 2024, with applications to join the schedule now beginning to open.

Those interested can apply for both the official show schedule and CPHFW’s NewTalent programme supported by Circulose, which is centred around the backing of emerging designers.

While the application period runs until the October 3 deadline, the brand line up will be announced November 9 with the final itinerary to be released five days after.

The Zalando Visionary Award is also to continue next year, albeit for the spring/summer 2025 season, marking the second time the initiative will take place.

The annual award honours one brand, which will receive a slot on the official CPHFW spring/summer schedule as well as a monetary prize and additional support for show production.

Applications for the next edition of the award will open in early 2024, with applicants required to demonstrate their approach to creating positive change through design, social impact and innovation.