Copenhagen Fashion Week to be digital-only this February

Organisers of Copenhagen Fashion Week have confirmed that due to the development of Covid-19 and recent restrictions, the upcoming edition in February will take place as planned but will be run digitally, and not as a hybrid format as hoped.

In December, Copenhagen Fashion Week confirmed that the event would take place from February 2-5 and that 33 brands would showcase their upcoming autumn/winter 2021 collections in a combination of physical and digital presentations.

However, due to the prolonged Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark, the fashion week can now only continue as a digital edition. The strengthening measures have also seen a ban on all trade show activities in Denmark until the end of February 2021, which means that both fashion fairs CIFF and Revolver are cancelled.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in a statement: “Due to the current development of Covid-19, we have been forced to cancel all physical events this time, including the trade fairs.

“Copenhagen Fashion Week’s show schedule and talks program is still carried out, although virtually. Even though it is definitely unwished-for, it is undeniably the right thing to do, and instead we look forward to being able to meet physically again for the August 2021 fashion week.”

The three-day schedule was planning to be a continuation of its hybrid format seen during its August 2020 edition, which made it possible for brands to be on the show schedule with both digital and physical formats.

Due to recent developments in the pandemic, Copenhagen Fashion Week has stated that it will “adapt to a fully digital format” to ensure the new restrictions are upheld while still allowing brands the opportunity to present their seasonal collections to an international audience.

All shows and talks will take place from February 2-4 via Copenhagen Fashion Week’s new digital platform on www.copenhagenfashionweek.com, which will be launched on January 14.

The show schedule has already been published and the opening show will be from acclaimed Swedish menswear brand Schnayderman’s led by creative director Hampus Bernhoff. This marks the brand’s first showcase as part of the official schedule and will feature both menswear and womenswear.

Other brands taking part in the opening day include 7 Days Active, Rixo, Gestuz, Nynne, Skall Studio, Day Birger et Mikkelsen and Designers’ Nest.

On Wednesday, February 3, Samsøe Samsøe will open proceedings, followed by Stine Goya, Hofmann Copenhagen, By Malene Birger, House of Dagmar, Remain, Lovechild 1969, Rains, Munthe, Wood Wood, and Baum Und Pfergarten.

The closing day, February 4 will feature Holzweiler, Ganni, Rotate Birger Christensen, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, and Stand Studio. Closing the event will be celebrated Danish designer, Henrik Vibskov.

The schedule will also include a talks programme which organisers said will be published mid-January.

Image: via Copenhagen Fashion Week