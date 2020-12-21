Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils autumn/winter 2021 schedule

Copenhagen Fashion Week, set to take place from February 2-5, has released the official schedule featuring 33 brands from the Nordic region who will showcase their upcoming autumn/winter 2021 collections.

The three-day schedule will be a continuation of its hybrid format seen during its August 2020 edition an will feature a “variety of innovative formats” in order to “respect ongoing restrictions” due to the global pandemic and in light of new Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark.

In a statement, Copenhagen Fashion Week stress that it would “work hard to ensure the safety of all participating brands and guests as the utmost priority” and added that all brand showcase formats would be announced in the new year.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, said: “Copenhagen Fashion Week is fully aware that we are in a situation of an accelerating spread of Covid-19 and tighter restrictions and we will, of course, take all precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. At the same time, fashion week provides necessary opportunities for the industry - in terms of sales, PR and growth.

“We are confident that we have developed a viable hybrid format that enables brands to participate no matter what - with everything from pre-produced films to physical and livestreamed productions. And whether it will be with or without an audience, only time will tell.”

33 brands to showcase at Copenhagen Fashion Week for February 2021 event

The opening show will be from acclaimed Swedish menswear brand Schnayderman’s led by creative director Hampus Bernhoff. This marks the brand’s first showcase as part of the official schedule and will allow the label to showcase both menswear and womenswear.

Commenting on taking part, Bernhoff, said in a statement: “We are very excited to be part of the coming edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week. This is the first time that we are showing on an official schedule as we believe Copenhagen Fashion Week is a great platform to reach both a Scandinavian as well as an international audience.

“We are also very impressed by how Copenhagen Fashion Week has adapted quickly to the current climate, mixing digital and physical formats in a progressive way. During the last two years Schnayderman’s has grown from being just a shirt brand to full look collections, so it made sense for us to showcase with Copenhagen Fashion Week our coming autumn/winter Collection.”

Other brands taking part include Rotate Birger Christensen, House of Dagmar, Wood Wood, Ganni, Stine Goya, Holzweiler, 7 Days Active, Gesture, Rains, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Rixo, and Stand Studio. Closing the event will be celebrated Danish designer, Henrik Vibskov.

The event will also introduce a Designer Spotlight Scheme aimed at introducing “new voices” to the fashion industry, with the first edition being awarded to Louise Lyngh Bjerregaard, a young experimental fashion brand based in Copenhagen. The label is redefining traditional knitwear by merging contrasting materials with most of the garments created using deadstock and a zero-waste policy with a focus on technical sensibility.

The autumn/winter 2021 season will also launch the Zalando Sustainability Award, which aims to place a spotlight on brands “making exceptional steps in their sustainable efforts”. The inaugural award has selected three finalists, Finnish fashion house Marimekko, Danish designer Louise Lyngh Bjerregaard and the Swedish brand House of Dagmar. The winner will be announced on the final day of Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The winner of the award will receive a prize of 20,000 euros, as well as a partnership with Zalando in developing an exclusive capsule collection. The collection will contribute to the sustainability conversation by exploring sustainability solutions in design across materials, production processes, technological solutions and traceability.

