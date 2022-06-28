Copenhagen Fashion Week unveils emerging designer support scheme

Copenhagen Fashion Week, which runs from August 9 to 12 , has named A. Roege Hove, Latimmier and P.L.N. as the first three brands to take part in its new emerging designer incubator ‘CPHFW NewTalent’ supported by Circulose.

The scheme aims to support “visionary talent of the Nordics,” explains Copenhagen Fashion Week, and has been established to “nurture, develop, and promote emerging Nordic talent on a global scale”.

‘CPHFW NewTalent’ will offer the three emerging designers “new opportunities” including monetary support, mentorships, partnership offerings, and professional advisors, as well as a slot on the official Copenhagen Fashion Week show schedule, alongside event participation, showroom activations, alumni network, and extensive PR through Copenhagen Fashion Week’s international community and channels.

A. Roege Hove, Latimmier and P.L.N. will be enrolled in the ‘CPHFW NewTalent’ scheme for three consecutive seasons, before graduating onto the alumni scheme, where they will continue to receive support across showcasing, events, networking, business support, communication and sponsorship opportunities.

Copenhagen Fashion Week names A. Roege Hove, Latimmier and P.L.N. as first ‘CPHFW NewTalent’ recipients

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive at Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in a statement: “We are proud to introduce CPHFW NewTalent as a formalised structure to how Copenhagen Fashion Week is investing in the next generation of exceptional talent.

“With responsibility an overarching and foundational focus of our organisation, this scheme will allow us to continue to grow our dedication to talent. It is a vital step we have taken to provide an encompassing program for the talents to build their brand on an international scale and to introduce them to our global audience.”

Image: A. Roege Hove by Bryndis Thorsteinsdottir

The ‘CPHFW NewTalent’ scheme builds on the fashion week’s partnership with the Swedish Fashion Council to support emerging designer talent announced earlier this year. It introduced its incubator programme ‘Swedish Fashion Talents’ to Copenhagen Fashion Week in February.

Collaboration is a defining principle of the ‘CPHFW NewTalent’ scheme, adds Copenhagen Fashion Week. Alongside Circulose being the official partner, the incubator is also teaming up with luxury group Vanguards and the Nordic graduate support platform Alpha, with Ane Lynge-Jorlén, director of Alpha being named as a special advisor to the programme.

Copenhagen Fashion Week launches emerging designers programme ‘CPHFW NewTalent’

‘CPHFW NewTalent’ will operate around three foundational support pillars, business growth, mentorship, and financial support, and will feature a mentorship board comprising of leading international figures within the fashion industry and a show advisory board of global organisation representatives. These include Julie Gilhart chief design officer and president at Tomorrow and Tomorrow Projects, Ida Petersson buying director at Browns Fashion, and Bruce Pask men’s fashion director at Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

In addition, Dansk Fashion and Textile and Finnish Textile and Fashion have been named as service partners to provide industry support and advice across law, customs, taxation, international trade and innovation. Alongside offering advice and mentorship, ‘CPHFW NewTalent’ will also have bursary partners, providing financial support to the brands part of the programme each season. The debut edition will have the Wessel & Vetts Foundation as the main contributing bursary partner and Vanguards as knowledge partner.

In addition, A. Roege Hove, Latimmier and P.L.N. will all take part in the spring/summer ‘CPHFW NewTalent’ showcase showroom. The SS23 edition will also host brands supported by the Swedish Fashion Council, one designer from Alpha, and another designer awarded by the Wessel & Vetts Foundation. The showroom will be created by Danish creatives Inter.agcy and provide the opportunity to connect emerging brands with the Nordic and international press and buyers to grow their network, brand awareness and wholesale business.