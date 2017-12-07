Cord and Co collaborates with Alpha Industries

The Cords and Co, the world’s first brand dedicated to corduroy has teamed up with cult military clothing manufacturers Alpha Industries on a limited-edition collection of unisex jackets.

Based on Alphas iconic MA-1 Fighter pilot jacket and N-3B parka, originally created for the US Air Force some 50 years ago, the designs have been given a corduroy makeover. The two unisex styles, come in two different colours each shaped by The Cords and Co’s signature earthly palette of nutmeg, black and military green, with the bomber jacket featuring Alpha’s high-visibility Indian orange reversible lining.

The Cords and Co’s brand director Omar Varts said: "At The Cords, we’re collaborating with brands that stand for something authentic and real. The exciting thing for us is exploring a classic silhouette – for example Alpha Industries’ MA-1 bomber jacket which has been produced for decades.

“Flipping that into a corduroy fabrication means that we can contribute meaningfully to a partnership and we are very much looking forward to introducing this collection to corduroy fans out there.”

Ben Birkl, PR and marketing manager at Alpha Industries, added: “We always had the idea of making a jacket out of corduroy but never found the right materials or partner brand to do it with.

“When we met the team from The Cords and Co back in 2016, we knew that we had found the perfect match. Now, when I have the jackets in front of me, I couldn’t be any happier with how it’s all turned out.”

The jackets go on sale at The Cords and Co flagship stores, as well as online at both brand’s website, and in Working Class Hero in the UK, The Listener in Frankfurt, Nordiska Kompaniet in Sweden and Sneakersntuff worldwide from December 7.

The jackets are priced 240 pounds for the bomber jacket and 350 pounds for the parka.

The Cords and Co launched globally on August 24 and has since opened five stores in London, Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles, as well as a global online shop. The brand has also collaborated with wholesale partners in nearly 20 markets.

Images: courtesy of The Cords and Co

